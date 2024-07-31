Canton Now Owns Land Below Civic Center

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the first time since 1951, the Canton Memorial Civic Center is no longer sitting on someone else’s property.

City council has OK’d an initial move by Stark County commissioners to terminate a 90-year lease on the four acre parcel below the entertainment complex.

The city had been paying $480 a year since 1949.

The city will also come up with a new operations agreement with ArtsInStark for property they own with the Cultural Center for the Arts and more.

Also, the city was expected to close Thursday on the sale of the shutdown Arby’s location.

That building will be torn down.