Canton Offers Options for Those Out in Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has opened a warming center at the Canton Civic Center on Market Avenue N.

It’s open until 8 a.m. Monday morning and again Monday at 6 p.m. through Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Guests should enter through the south McKinley Room doors.

And the Refuge of Hope on 2nd Street NE will be open during daytime hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

SARTA transportation is also available.

COVID 19 precautions are still being observed.

Here’s more from the city of Canton:

The Canton Civic Center is located at 1101 Market Avenue North; Canton, OH 44702. Guests must enter through the south doors that state “McKinley Room”, located below the parking garage. Masks are available on site if needed. Hours of operation:

• Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 1:00 pm through Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8:00 am

• Monday, January 15, 2024 at 6:00 pm through Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 8:00 am\

Refuge of Hope, located at 715 Second St NE, Canton, OH 44704 (330-453-1785). Guests must enter through door #4 (ring bell). Hot beverages and food will be available. Hours of operation:

• Monday, January 15, 2024, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm (No overnight stay.)

• Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm (No overnight stay.)

SARTA will provide transportation:

• Those who need transportation to a warming center may access SARTA from any regular stop to the

Cornerstone Transit Center on Chery Avenue SE. Once at the Cornerstone Transit center, utilize

route #108 for transportation to the Canton Civic Center. Please let the bus driver know you are in

route to the warming center and there will be no fee.

• Return transportation will be provided from the Canton Civic Center to Cornerstone Transit Center on

Cherry Ave SE free of charge by utilizing route #108.

If transportation is needed when SARTA is not available, please call 330-649-5800 for assistance.