Canton Officials Investigating Cause of Sunday Fire

Noah Hiles
Jan 13, 2020 @ 11:53am
WHBC News

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that took place at the Northeast Community Center just after 5:30 PM on Sunday. Canton Firefighters put out the blaze which thankfully didn’t reach the main building.

Fire Chief Tom Gerra says the blaze caused $2500 in damages but no one was hurt. They say suspicious activity was involved. He encourages anyone with info on how it started to contact authorities at 330-649-5904.

