Canton OKs 30-Percent Share of ‘Undivided’ Local Government Funding

Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For 30 years now, Stark County’s 38 political subdivisions including the municipalities, townships and Stark Parks have agreed on how to divide up millions of dollars in undivided Local Government Funding.

it looks like they’ll do the same for the next five years.

The city of Canton has signed on to a new Alternative Formula for divvying up the “undivided” money, getting just under 30-percent.

For the year 2023, that represents $3.7 million for Canton.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says the city will pay $492,000 out of that for the Stark Council of Governments, which runs the county crime lab, dispatching and more.