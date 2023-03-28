Canton Opens Coleman Center for Those Without Heat

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Temperatures are going below freezing in Canton Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

So the city has opened the Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center Tuesday afternoon through 11 a.m. Thursday for a place to warm up.

Also, the American Red Cross is supplying cots and blankets.

And SARTA will provide bus service to the Sherrick Road SE site.

Any Canton citizen needing assistance should call 911, according to the release from the city.

Here’s more from that release:

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center is located at 1400 Sherrick Rd SE, Canton, OH 44707 (330-489-3350).

Guests must enter through the WEST door. Masks are available on site if needed.

Cots and blankets will be available if needed.

Hours of operation:

• Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 1:00 pm through Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:00 am. SARTA will provide transportation:

• Those who need transportation to the warming center may access SARTA from any regular stop to the Cornerstone Transit Center on Chery Avenue SE. Once at the Cornerstone Transit Center, utilize route #110 for transportation to the Coleman Community Center. Please let the bus driver know you are in route to the warming center and there will be no fee.

• Return transportation will be provided from the Coleman Community Center to Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Ave SE free of charge by utilizing route #110. If assistance is needed when SARTA is not available, please call dispatch at 330-649-5800.