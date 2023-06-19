Canton Palace Has Plans to Expand

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are expansion plans for the Palace Theatre in Canton.

There’s word that the theater board has purchased two adjacent buildings on 6th Street NW.

The Repository says the theater will use the space to construct a building housing larger dressing rooms and an employee parking lot.

That would free up space in the theater building to expand the stage and add seating.

A capital campaign will be needed to fund the expansion project, though the theater received a half-million dollars in state funding last year

30 apartment dwellers, two art studios and other retail businesses have been given notice that buildings have been sold.