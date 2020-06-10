Canton Palace Theatre Announces Drive-In Movies in Downtown Canton
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Palace Theater will launch an eight-week Drive in Movie Theater downtown this summer. Movies will be featured every Friday and Saturday from June 19 through August 8.
The Drive-In will be located adjacent to the Renkert Building, on 306 Market Avenue, N, just two blocks south of the theatre. Admission will be $20.00 per car and passes must be purchased in advance at their website. Concessions will be available for pre-purchase via the website with pick up upon arrival.
The theatre tells WHBC News that there are still physical distance rules in place for drive in theaters in the state of Ohio, out of the 100 spaces available, only 60 will be available for purchase. Attendees must stay in their cars at all times. Tickets to the first weekend of films will be available starting Friday.