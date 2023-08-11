Canton Parents Can Be Charged Under Revised Curfew Law

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More teeth in the city of Canton’s DORA curfew law, though city council did not buy in completely.

council amended the law that keeps unsupervised children under 18 out of the city’s two “designated outdoor refreshment areas” between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Police are now able to charge a parent or guardian of that child with a misdemeanor crime.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says the intent isn’t to charge every parent, just those whose kids are repeat offenders or completely flouting the law.

The vote was 7 to 4.

It went into effect immediately.

Those voting “no” say it’s a burden on families just trying to make ends meet.