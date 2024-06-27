Canton Parents Charged in Death of Baby Son

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unthinkable crime in Canton.

The parents of a baby who died earlier this week, arraigned in Canton Municipal Court Thursday morning.

They are accused of not properly feeding and providing medical care for their little boy.

26-year-old Eric Rush and 30-year-old Tyasia Singleton are both charged with felony permitting child abuse and endangering children.

11-month-old Royale Rush was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday.

The criminal complaint filed on Rush alleges he failed to provide proper nutrition over a period of time.

The complaint on Singleton indicates she was not to have left the little one in the care of Rush per the Children’s Services Board

Both were arrested on Tuesday.