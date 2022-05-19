      Weather Alert

Canton Parents, Employers Reminded That Summer Youth Employment Program Starts Soon

Jim Michaels
May 19, 2022 @ 4:40am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has a reminder for parents of Canton teens ages 15 to 18.

The Subsidized Summer Youth Employment “Pilot” Program begins shortly after the school term wraps up next week.

Simply Youth will connect employers with Canton youth based on their needs, covering up to half of the hourly wage.

Parnets can contact Terrance Jones with Simply Youth.

Interested employers should email the city.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
VIDEO - UPDATE: Serious Injuries, Stopped Traffic, Explosion, Fire, All from I-77 Crash
ODOT District 4 Workers Still Reeling After Co-Worker Injured in Horrific Crash
Canton Man, 2 Others Arrested in Killing of Plain Man, Same Defendants Charged in Canton Assault
Canton Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Accused of Administering Hammer Beating, Starting Fire
Connect With Us Listen To Us On