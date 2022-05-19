Canton Parents, Employers Reminded That Summer Youth Employment Program Starts Soon
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has a reminder for parents of Canton teens ages 15 to 18.
The Subsidized Summer Youth Employment “Pilot” Program begins shortly after the school term wraps up next week.
Simply Youth will connect employers with Canton youth based on their needs, covering up to half of the hourly wage.
Parnets can contact Terrance Jones with Simply Youth.
Interested employers should email the city.