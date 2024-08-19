Canton Parents Indicted in Death of Baby

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The parents of a Canton baby allowed to starve to death, according to police and prosecutors, now face more serious charges.

26-year-old Eric Rush and 30-year-old Tyasia Singleton have been indicted on murder charges, accused of feeding 11-month-old Royal’e Rush spoiled milk.

Police say they had no baby formula in the house.

They had been facing child endangering charges and have been in the county jail since June.

Canton police learned the emaciated child was in ill health in a 10th Street NE home.

He was taken to the hospital but died the same day, June 25.