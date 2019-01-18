Canton Parking Ban During Snowstorm

(WHBC) – The City of Canton has issued a parking ban for the upcoming snowstorm.

The ban will be in effect from Saturday through Monday at noon.

The ban includes all streets within the city limits of Canton.

People with driveways, garages, and other means of off-street parking are asked to refrain from parking on the street.

Where possible, those without off-street parking options are being asked to only park on the side of the street with even numbered addresses.

The city is also asking people to not travel unless absolutely necessary, and is recommending that all public events planned during the ban be canceled.