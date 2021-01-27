Canton Parks Renewal Levy Headed to May Ballot
Herbert L Fisher Walking Trail in Stadium Park (Courtesy City of Canton)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has passed the necessary resolutions to put a Parks and Recreation Department renewal levy on the May primary ballot.
The 5-mill levy expires at the end of the year, and Mayor Tom Bernabei says he wants to see the funding uninterrupted.
Like the current levy, this one goes five years.
It raises $3.6 million annually.
Next Wednesday is the deadline for filing issues.