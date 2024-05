CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of main roads in Canton will see new pavement this Summer in partnership with ODOT.

They are:

Market Avenue N from 12th to 55th Street.

Walnut Avenue from 12th Street NE to Market N.

West Tusc between Whipple and Wertz and between Smith and I-77.

For its part, the city will pay $1.5 million, according to the mayor’s office.

Most of those roads are designated as state routes.