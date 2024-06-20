News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton PD Believes Same Gunman Robbed 2 City Eateries Monday Night

By Jim Michaels
June 20, 2024 8:40AM EDT
Share
Canton PD Believes Same Gunman Robbed 2 City Eateries Monday Night
Courtesy Canton police

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police believe it was one man who robbed two city eateries at gunpoint on Monday night, even though he wore different clothing each time.

Hit between 10:15 and 11 that night were the Chipotle at West Tusc and Whipple Avenue and Domino’s Pizza in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue NW.

The robber in both cases was about 5-foot-4 and between the ages of 30 and 40, carrying the same apparent bookbag.

He also had a black handgun.

The robber took cash, and pizza from Domino’s.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Make It 4 More Ohio Tornadoes
3

Canton Couple Faces Animal Cruelty Charges
4

Grand Parade Route Set for More Streetscaping, New Pavement
5

3-Vehicle Downtown Canton Crash Damages School Building