Canton PD Believes Same Gunman Robbed 2 City Eateries Monday Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police believe it was one man who robbed two city eateries at gunpoint on Monday night, even though he wore different clothing each time.

Hit between 10:15 and 11 that night were the Chipotle at West Tusc and Whipple Avenue and Domino’s Pizza in the 3300 block of Cleveland Avenue NW.

The robber in both cases was about 5-foot-4 and between the ages of 30 and 40, carrying the same apparent bookbag.

He also had a black handgun.

The robber took cash, and pizza from Domino’s.