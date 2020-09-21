      Weather Alert

Canton PD: Charges Expected Out of Friday Fatal Accident

Jim Michaels
Sep 21, 2020 @ 7:47am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 29-year-old Canton driver who struck and killed a young city woman in a two-vehicle accident last Friday could face charges this week.

Canton police say alcohol or drugs appear to be contributing factors to the crash that killed 20-year-old To’nia Davis.

The crash at 9th Street and Dueber Avenue SW also sent her passenger 21-year-old Tejona Jackson to a Cleveland hospital with critical injuries.

They believe the other driver ran a red light.

