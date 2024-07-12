Canton PD Investigates Tuesday Shooting Incident

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police continue investigating a shooting incident from Tuesday night that injured an 18-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman.

Police say it happened at an outdoor cookout at the Skyline Terrace Apartment complex on Alan Page Drive SE.

Witnesses say four to five shots rang out.

A sliding glass door on one apartment unit was shattered, but no one inside that apartment was hurt.

The Canton residents struck by gunfire were not seriously hurt.