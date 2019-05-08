Canton PD Holding Recruitment Open House

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department is holding a recruitment open house.

Police Chief Jack Angelo and the Police Department Recruitment Team will be welcoming potential applicants in Council Chambers at City Hall from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will give interested individuals a chance to speak with officers from several divisions within the department in an informal setting.

Officers will be able to answer questions about their career and explain the application, testing and hiring process.

The Recruitment Team will be signing up recruits on site for the free Civil Service Exam for Police Officer on June 22nd at 10 a.m. at the Canton Civic Center.

Lt. Dennis Garren says they’re looking for people of high moral character and good values to join the force.

“No two days are the same, you get to be out and interacting with people and making a difference in people’s lives.”

He says one of their goals in this recruitment effort is to higher candidates that better match the city’s population, so they’re trying to increase their minority recruits.

During the most recent First Friday, the Recruitment Team was at Market Square to meet with potential applicants.