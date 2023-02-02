Canton PD Seeks Huntington Branch Bank Robber

Courtesy Canton police

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are looking for a bank robbery suspect.

The Huntington Bank branch inside the Giant Eagle in the 600 block of Raff Road SW at West Tusc was hit during the noon hour on Wednesday.

Police say he handed the teller and note and made off with some money

No gun was seen during the robbery.

He made off with an undetermined amount of cash… The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Canton police are circulating the above image from the robbery.

Here’s more from the CPD:

Anyone with any information in regards to these crimes is asked to contact Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Or the Canton Office of the F.B.I. at (330) 456-6200.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police