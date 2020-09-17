Canton PD Seeks Info on Assault, Robbery of 12-Year-Old
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police want to know who attacked a 12-year-old girl at a city playground on Monday.
They say around 6:15 or 6:30, a teenage boy attacked the girl at Harmont Park at Harmont Avenue and 26th Street NE, kicking her several times and taking her cell phone.
Anyone with information on this person should contact the Canton Police Department at 330-438-4442 or by texting CANTON followed by your tip to 847411.