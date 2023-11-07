Canton PD: Shooting Victim Critical

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A shooting in Canton early Monday morning.

The victim is critical at Cleveland Clinic Mercy from the incident on Ellis Avenue off Lesh Street NE.

The victim had been shot in the head.

Canton police are investigating.

No other information was provided.

Here’s more from Canton police:

This investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or Stark County Crime Stoppers.