Canton Police Continue Investigating Double Homicide
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police were spending some time in a tough neighborhood on Tuesday.
That’s the reported assessment of neighbors, who says there’s gunfire on a daily basis.
This time, they are looking for clues in the shooting deaths of two 19-year-old men earlier this week.
Jeremiah Burton and William Harvey Jr were shot dead inside a house in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE near “Bup” Rearick Park.
The young men had been shot dead Monday afternoon.
Police arrived at the house at about 3 p.m.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.
Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police