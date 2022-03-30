      Weather Alert

Canton Police Continue Investigating Double Homicide

Jim Michaels
Mar 30, 2022 @ 5:56am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police were spending some time in a tough neighborhood on Tuesday.

That’s the reported assessment of neighbors, who says there’s gunfire on a daily basis.

This time, they are looking for clues in the shooting deaths of two 19-year-old men earlier this week.

Jeremiah Burton and William Harvey Jr were shot dead inside a house in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE near “Bup” Rearick Park.

The young men had been shot dead Monday afternoon.

Police arrived at the house at about 3 p.m.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers.

Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

