Canton Police, Coroner Pull Body from Nimishillen Under I-77, May Be Missing Canton Township Man
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After a passerby reported seeing a body in the waters of the Nimishillen Creek along I-77, Canton police, the coroner and others were on the freeway retrieving the body early Monday afternoon.
They worked where the creek goes under 77 just north of Cleveland Avenue.
Several traffic lanes had to be closed for about an hour.
It may be the body of a Canton Township man, recently reported missing.