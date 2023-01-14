Canton Police Cruiser involved in Crash

WHBC News

The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on Friday afternoon around 3:30pm that involved a Canton Police Cruiser.

The crash occurred on 18th Street near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue NW, in the City of Canton.

Reports say Officer J.T. Hampton was operating a 2017 Ford Explorer police cruiser southbound on Myrtle Avenue, attempting to get in position to conduct a traffic stop.

While making a right turn west onto 18th Street, the vehicle slid off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree. The cruiser did not have emergency lights or sirens on at the time the crash occurred.

Officer Hampton was not injured during the crash. Officer M. Thomas who was a passenger in the Canton City Police cruiser sustained possible injuries during the crash. He was transported from the scene to Aultman Hospital for medical evaluation by the Canton City Police Department.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate