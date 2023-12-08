News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Police: Gambling Raid Nets 119 Machines

By Jim Michaels
December 8, 2023 6:56AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Illegal gambling in the city of Canton takes a big hit with the seizure of 119 gambling machines in raids on two addresses.

The police department’s Coordinated Response Team along with the Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit and Regional SWAT Team were involved.

They served search warrants at buildings on 6th Street SW near Dueber Avenue, and on Mahoning Road NE near the Belden/Harrisburg roundabout.

No arrests were made, but police say charges are pending.

$26,000 in cash and a gun were also seized.

