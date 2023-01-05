News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Canton Police Have Person of Interest in ‘Missing Motorcyclist Mystery’

By Jim Michaels
January 5, 2023 6:50AM EST
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they have a person of interest in the ‘missing motorcyclist mystery’ from last week.

Without saying whether that “person” might be the motorcycle operator or the driver of the suspected Chevy Impala that hit it, the Canton Regional Crash Team is making some investigative progress.

Last Friday night, police got a call of an accident involving a motorcycle on Southbound I-77 between the Whipple/Everhard and Route 62/Fulton exits.

At the accident scene, they found only the damaged bike.

