Canton Police Investigate Stabbing Death on City’s NE Side

Canton Police say they are investigating the stabbing death of a 36-year old Canton man on Friday.

They went to a home in the 1100 block of Walnut Ave N.E. in regards to a trouble call around 10:30 that night. They found a man on the steps of

1123 Walnut Ave N.E. Spencer Price was unresponsive and had been stabbed multiple times in his face, neck and chest areas. Price was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital by Canton Fire Department where he died. Officers also discovered female victim at the scene who had serious injuries to her face and head. Several of

her teeth were knocked out. The female victim claimed that the stabbed suspect was her boyfriend and they were involved in a physical altercation. The victim claims that her boyfriend, after assaulting her, tried to attack the downstairs neighbor and was stabbed by the neighbor. The female victim was transported to

Aultman Hospital by Canton Fire Department. All the information gathered in this case will be presented to the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with any information in regards to this crime are asked to contact Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.