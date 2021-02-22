Canton Police Investigating Rash of Car Windows Smashed
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police are investigating a series of car break-ins over the last several days, most of them in the northwest section of the city between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue NW.
There have been more than a dozen reports made.
In many cases, nothing was taken from the vehicles.
There have reportedly been nearly a hundred such window-smashing incidents in the city this year.