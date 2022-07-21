News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Canton Police Looking for Chase Bank Robber

By Jim Michaels
July 21, 2022 3:58PM EDT
Images courtesy Canton police.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police and the FBI are trying to track down a bank robber.

A man held up the 30th Street NW office of Chase Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

He passed a teller a demand note.

The robber then took off on foot towards Cromer Avenue.

Here’s more from the CPD press release:

The suspect is described as a black, male with a dark complexion.

Courtesy Canton police
The suspect is thin and approximately 6’02’’ in height.

He was wearing a black Adidas track suit, red ball cap and a surgical mask.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or Stark County Crimestoppers.

