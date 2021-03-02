UPDATE: Canton Police Looking for 32-Year-Old in Beating of 85-Year-Old Canton Township Man
Travonce Backie (Canton police)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have impounded a suspect vehicle and have a person of interest they are looking for in the brutal beating of an 85-year-old Canton Township man over the weekend.
Ralph White tells police he was involved in an accident on 8th Street NE near Republic Steel late Saturday night.
He says the other driver got out of his car and began beating him, even biting him according to the police report.
White is recovering from a number of facial injuries at Aultman.