Canton Police Make Arrest in Connection with Goodwill Threats

Jim Michaels
Dec 9, 2021 @ 2:44pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police, making a quick arrest in those Goodwill store threats made earlier this week.

29-year-old Giovanni Stanley of Canton was arrested on Thursday, charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic.

Both are felony charges.

Police say he was a Goodwill employee.

The threats to “shoot up” a Canton thrift store were sent by email to the corporate offices on 9th Street SW.

There was also a phone threat made to a store.

40 Goodwill locations across northeast Ohio closed as a precaution.

