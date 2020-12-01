Canton Police Make Arrest in Shooting Death of Ace Lucas Back in July
Trejuan Johnson (Canton police)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over four months has passed since the crime, but an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 1-year-old child in Canton.
Canton police say 23-year-old Trejuan Johnson is charged with murder in the July killing of Ace Lucas inside his Canton home.
On Monday, Johnson was picked up from a state prison facility where he was doing time on a parole violation.
The youngster and his twin brother were shot while both were asleep in the Clarendon Avenue SW house.
His brother has recovered.
Police say Johnson is one of the three men seen on surveillance video running around the victim’s house that night.