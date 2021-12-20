      Weather Alert

Canton Police Make Break-In Arrest, Area Police Comparing Notes

Jim Michaels
Dec 20, 2021 @ 4:53am
Surveillance video from a break-in in Massillon n November, 2021. (Courtesy Massillon police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Has local law enforcement broken up the break-in ring that has been stealing cars and other items from homes in the Canton and Massillon areas?

Canton police do have a 17-year-old in custody, after residents of a High Avenue home wrestled a would-be thief to the floor inside their home early Friday morning.

That teen is charged with burglary, grand theft auto and more.

The break-ins have been occurring in the middle of the night.

