Canton Police Make Break-In Arrest, Area Police Comparing Notes
Surveillance video from a break-in in Massillon n November, 2021. (Courtesy Massillon police)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Has local law enforcement broken up the break-in ring that has been stealing cars and other items from homes in the Canton and Massillon areas?
Canton police do have a 17-year-old in custody, after residents of a High Avenue home wrestled a would-be thief to the floor inside their home early Friday morning.
That teen is charged with burglary, grand theft auto and more.
The break-ins have been occurring in the middle of the night.