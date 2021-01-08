Canton Police Need Help Finding Suspect in Hit Skip Crash Involving Elderly Woman
The Canton Police Department is requesting the communities assistance in locating a vehicle suspected of striking an 84 year old Canton woman on Tuesday, January 5th at approximately 5:56pm. The accident took place on 12th St. NW at Louisiana Ave in Canton. The victim was attempting to cross 12th St. when she was struck by what investigators believe to be a dark colored Ford Explorer, possibly a 2001 to 2004 model. The suspect vehicle was traveling east bound on 12th St NW when the victim was struck. The suspect vehicle continued east bound and fled the scene after the collision. The vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side headlight lens. The victim is said to be in very critical condition.
The Canton Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Communications Center, at (330) 649-5800.