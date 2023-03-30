Canton Police Need Help Locating Suspect in the Shooting of a Pregnant Woman

Canton Police Detectives are asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect they believe was responsible for a shooting incident that took place early Monday morning in the 500 block of Shorb Ave. N.W.

Detective’s believe that 42-year old Charles Turner III fired several rounds at a vehicle as it was heading south on Shorb Ave. N.W. striking the front seat passenger in the back. The victim took herself to the hospital. She is listed in serious condition and is 7 months pregnant. Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect for Felonious Assault (F1).

Turner also has active warrants for Aggravated Robbery and Disrupting Public Services – those from an unrelated incident. Turner is also being sought by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation. This investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information in regards to this crime or the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police