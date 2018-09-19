Canton Police Officer Shot At

A six-year veteran of the Canton Police Department was unhurt yesterday when a city man fired a weapon at him… Officer Scott Jones was chasing Logan Cundiff on foot in the 800 block of 7th Street NW when the 29-year-old man reached into his pocket, pulled out a gun, and fired it; detectives say Jones was unable to return fire… Cundiff was arrested a short time later; he’s charged with felonious assault on a police officer… The incident started as two men acting suspiciously in the middle of the street.