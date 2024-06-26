Canton Police Officer Will Light Special Olympics Cauldron

Participants in the Ohio Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run carry the flame along a road in Solon, Ohio on Wednesday, June 23, 2010. The torch run will be run through 130 communities around the state during the week of June 19-25 and will culminate in the final leg to the opening ceremonies of the Ohio State Special Olympic Summer Games on June 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Canton Police Officer Judi Solly has finished the 2024 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run campaign with the highest amount of donations raised

in the entire state of Ohio! Officer Solly is part of a team of dedicated officers and dispatchers who participate in this fund-raising drive annually. This year, the police department partnered with members of Canton Fire and raised $7,501.00 as the “Canton Safety Forces Team” for this great cause.

Officer Solly’s efforts alone netted more than half of that total ($4,178.00). The 2024 Torch Run will take place on Thursday, June 27th and members of the team will run in

support of these exceptional athletes. Officer Solly’s extraordinary accomplishment will take her to Columbus on June 28th to run the final leg into Ohio Stadium, kicking off the games by assisting a Special Olympic Athlete in the lighting of the Cauldron during opening ceremonies.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics see this website:

Ohio Special Olympics

Anyone who would like to cheer on our team on June 27th, , the run will start at 9:00 AM. The Safety Forces Team will start in the 4800 block of Cleveland Avenue NW, running south on Cleveland Avenue to 25th Street NW. From there, the team will run west on 25th Street NW to Fulton Rd NW, then to Stadium Park Drive. Our portion of the run will end in front of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.