Canton Police Release Body Cam Footage from 12th St Shooting WATCH HERE

Source: YouTube

Body Cam footage of the shooting incident on 12th Street NW Thursday night in Canton reveals that police officers were shot at but did not return fire.

Officials released the footage yesterday. Two men shot at officers and are now behind bars on numerous charges.; Those two men, 22year old Breylon Smallwood of Canton and 21 year old Trezjon Allen of Massillon are charged with attempted murder and felonous assault on a police officer among others. The footage reveals the 3 officers on scene were shot at, and as we know, one officer was grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene. The officers did not return fire. Police continue to investigate to gather details on what led up to the incident.