UPDATE: Canton Police Arrest Suspect in City’s Latest Homicide

Jim Michaels
May 3, 2022 @ 12:40pm
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have the alleged perpetrator in custody in connection with with the city’s latest homicide.

19-year-old Darcell Anthony of Canton was arrested Tuesday afternoon for the Monday shooting death of 47-year-old Sean Rex who is also from the city.

Anthony is charged with murder.

Canton police found Rex unresponsive on the kitchen floor of his home in the 2100 block of 7th Street NE Monday afternoon.

He had been shot in the head.

The coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anthony was arrested on Lotus Place off Raff Road SW at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Canton police.

