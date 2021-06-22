      Weather Alert

Canton Police Seek Two Men in Latest Homicide

Jim Michaels
Jun 22, 2021 @ 7:53pm
Robert Torrence II and Thomas Humphrey (Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police, quickly naming suspects in connection with the city’s latest homicide.

29-year-old Robert Torrence II is charged with murder and 48-year-old Thomas Humphrey is charged with complicity in the shooting death of 27-year-old Devon Meredith of Massillon.

He was found dead in a house in the 1400 block of 6th Street SW Monday afternoon.

He had been shot in the head.

Police are looking for both men.

Bond for each suspect is set at $500,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Stark County Crime Stoppers or Tip411.

Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

