      Weather Alert

Canton Police Seize Large Amount of Drugs from Car of Salem Woman

Noah Hiles
Mar 5, 2020 @ 4:58pm
WHBC News

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Columbiana County woman is behind bars after Police found multiple types of drugs in her possession Wednesday night.

Canton police pulled over 23 year old Alexis Rosati around 2 AM on US Route 62 for a lane violation. Police say Rosati claimed she was swerving out of her lane because she was changing the radio station. However, after some more questioning they found out that wasn’t the truth.

Officers seized 100 doses of LSD, 184 grams of cocaine and 11 hits of ecstasy along with other drugs according to Stark County court records. Rosati was booked on multiple charges.

