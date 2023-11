CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of death investigations, after two bodies are found in the park system in Canton.

The body of a 37-year-old man was found Saturday in Monument Park near 7th Street NW.

The body of a 34-year-old man was found Monday under the West Tusc bridge over the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek on Water Works Park property.

Foul play is not suspected in either case.