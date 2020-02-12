Canton Post of Highway Patrol Cracking Down on Drugged Driving
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to crack down on drugged drivers.
Deputies arrested 20 drivers last month for OVI who were under the influence of drugs. They tell WHBC that efforts will continue to strength on that front. Additionally, deputies will be focusing efforts on stopping distracted driving and seat belt violations.
75 additional hours will go toward keeping the area roadways safe throughout February