Canton Post Patrol Officer Named ‘Trooper of Year’

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County state patrol trooper has been named 2023 State Trooper of the Year.

The State Highway Patrol says Trooper Evan Hill used his expertise as a Drug Recognition Expert to initiate 16 felony criminal arrest investigations in the county.

Hill also volunteers for Can the Cruiser and other community efforts.

His father and grandfather earned similar recognition in law enforcement.

His father Captain Marvin Hill was Trooper of the Year in 1999.