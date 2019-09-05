      Weather Alert

Canton Postal Worker Arrested After Discharging Firearm in Vehicle

Noah Hiles
Sep 5, 2019 @ 5:42pm
WHBC News

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local postal worker was arrested earlier today after police say he discharged a firearm while operating the vehicle he was working in.

Officers arrested 37 year old Canton native Harry Royal on four charges, including improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and inducing panic.

They say Royal accidentally fired a gun while on the job at the 4600 block of Packard Ave NW in Plain Township. Royal allegedly fabricated a story to deputies to conceal the facts of this case. The true story was uncovered after an investigation.

