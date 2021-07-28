      Weather Alert

Canton Programming First Batch of American Rescue Plan Funding

Jim Michaels
Jul 28, 2021 @ 4:21am
Canton City Council chambers (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first batch of the approximately $63 million in American Rescue Plan funds coming to Canton over the next few years have been programmed.

$1.15 million will go to a second small business grant effort.

Specifics of the program are being worked out, but it will be administered much the same way by the Economic Community and Development Institute.

177 businesses benefited from a similar amount of money from CARES Act funding.

The hope is to again have applications online at the city website.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Deadly Night in Canton One Year Ago
Massillon: Roofing Crew Spots Fire at Neighboring Home, Alerts Residents
OSP: Sobriety Checkpoint in Tuscarawas on Friday Night
Regula: Call the New Route 30 An 'Opportunity Corridor'
Connect With Us Listen To Us On