Canton Public Health Issues Air Advisory for Stark
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Stark County.
The Air Quality Index has jumped into the 100-plus range a few times in the last 24 hours, as of Wednesday afternoon when the advisory was issued.
The offending pollutant is ground-level ozone.
Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams says the advisory will remain up for the rest of the week, if needed.
Here’s a portion of the news release from the health department:
People with respiratory disease, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors should consider limiting prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
You can help reduce levels of ground-level ozone by driving less and refueling your vehicle after sunset.