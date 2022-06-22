      Weather Alert

Canton Public Health Issues Air Advisory for Stark

Jim Michaels
Jun 22, 2022 @ 4:35pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Stark County.

The Air Quality Index has jumped into the 100-plus range a few times in the last 24 hours, as of Wednesday afternoon when the advisory was issued.

The offending pollutant is ground-level ozone.

Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams says the advisory will remain up for the rest of the week, if needed.

Here’s a portion of the news release from the health department:

People with respiratory disease, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors should consider limiting prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

You can help reduce levels of ground-level ozone by driving less and refueling your vehicle after sunset.

