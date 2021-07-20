      Weather Alert

Canton Public Health, OEPA With Community Meeting on Republic Lead Emissions

Jim Michaels
Jul 20, 2021 @ 5:18am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Residents who live near the Republic Steel plant in Canton can learn Tuesday night about a new court agreement with the company on lead emissions.

There’s a community meeting at the Garaux Park hall on 13th Street SW at Raff Road.

With previous issues regarding high lead levels in the air, the state EPA took the company to court.

An order was issued earlier this month.

Republic could pay fines of up to $25,000 per day for violations.

Lead levels were double the standard on three separate days between March and May.

Tuesday night’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

