Canton Public Health Offering Vaccination Clinics for 5- to 11-Year-Olds

Jim Michaels
Nov 9, 2021 @ 7:25am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health is beginning a series of Wednesday youth vaccination clinics at Malone University’s East Campus starting Wednesday.

Children ages 5 to 11 can be brought by their parents after school on Wednesdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Appointments are recommended but not necessary.

The health department is offering the Pfizer shots.

There are also $100 incentive cards for those getting that first shot.

Those choosing to schedule an appointment can do so by going to Get the Shot Ohio

Those without access to a computer can call 330-489-3322.

Walk-ins are welcome.

