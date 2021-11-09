Canton Public Health Offering Vaccination Clinics for 5- to 11-Year-Olds
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health is beginning a series of Wednesday youth vaccination clinics at Malone University’s East Campus starting Wednesday.
Children ages 5 to 11 can be brought by their parents after school on Wednesdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Appointments are recommended but not necessary.
The health department is offering the Pfizer shots.
There are also $100 incentive cards for those getting that first shot.
Those choosing to schedule an appointment can do so by going to Get the Shot Ohio
Those without access to a computer can call 330-489-3322.
Walk-ins are welcome.