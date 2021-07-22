      Weather Alert

Canton Public Health: Use ‘AirNow’ to Monitor Air Quality Index

Jim Michaels
Jul 22, 2021 @ 4:18am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With wildfires to our west and warm summer weather here, there’s always the possibility our Air Quality will reach “Unhealthy” levels.

That’s when those with respiratory diseases, older adults and children need to limit exposure to outdoor air.

Canton Public Health says the AirNow website and app are the best ways to track the hourly Air Quality Index.

The index reached “Unhealthy” levels on Tuesday afternoon.

